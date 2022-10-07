Goligoski has been serving on a pairing with Jared Spurgeon throughout training camp, reports Michael Russo of The Athletic.

That arrangement continued during Thursday's preseason game against Chicago. Goligoski logged 22:30 minutes and registered his second assist of the preseason. Last season, he saw his average ice time dip below 20 minutes for the first time since 2008-09. That's understandable given that he was 36 years old - now 37 - at the time, but he still appears to have something left in the tank.