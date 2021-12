Goligoski posted an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

Goligoski helped out on Kirill Kaprizov's second-period marker. The 36-year-old Goligoski has four assists in his last five games, and he should continue to see top-four usage as long as Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is out. Through 27 contests, Goligoski has two goals, 18 assists, 36 blocked shots, 29 shots on net and a plus-14 rating.