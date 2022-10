Goligoski hasn't gotten much work this season.

Goligoski was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss against Boston, but even before that he was being used sparingly. He logged 18:31 of ice time in his season debut on Oct. 13 followed by an average of just 12:58 over his next three games. This is after his steep decline from an average of 23:00 of ice time in 2020-21 to 18:56 last season. He's 37 now, so his fall is understandable and a comeback might not be in the cards.