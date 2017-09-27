Minnesota waived Grant on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 28-year-old blueliner has only appeared in seven NHL contests since he was drafted in the fourth round by the Penguins in 2007, so the chances of him ever holding a regular spot in an NHL club's lineup are virtually nonexistent. He'll likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors.