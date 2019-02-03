Stalock turned aside 27-of-31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

After coughing up four scores, Stalock is sporting an ugly .892 save percentage alongside a 6-5-1 record. He hasn't been very impressive this season and hasn't warranted much more playing time behind Devan Dubnyk. However, Minnesota has a back-to-back scheduled next weekend and Stalock will likely draw the start in one of those contests.