Stalock allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's loss to the Coyotes.

Stalock was excellent in his his previous start against New Jersey, but this marks the second time in three games the 30-year-old has allowed four goals. The 30-year-old currently owns a 9-10-2 record with a .914 save percentage and makes for a decent backup option behind Devan Dubnyk. He's picked up just one win in his last four appearances, however, so exhibit caution before adding him to your roster.