Wild's Alex Stalock: Allows four goals in loss
Stalock allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's loss to the Coyotes.
Stalock was excellent in his his previous start against New Jersey, but this marks the second time in three games the 30-year-old has allowed four goals. The 30-year-old currently owns a 9-10-2 record with a .914 save percentage and makes for a decent backup option behind Devan Dubnyk. He's picked up just one win in his last four appearances, however, so exhibit caution before adding him to your roster.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...