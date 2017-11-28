Stalock saved just 21 of 28 shots during Monday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg.

After posting a rock-solid .935 save percentage and 2.09 GAA through his previous five appearances, this was a disappointing showing from Stalock. His fantasy value is already capped with Devan Dubnyk the clear-cut No. 1 goalie for Minnesota, but after this showing, it's more difficult to turn to Stalock as a streaming option or potential low-priced flier in daily contests.