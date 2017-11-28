Wild's Alex Stalock: Allows seven in loss to Jets
Stalock saved just 21 of 28 shots during Monday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg.
After posting a rock-solid .935 save percentage and 2.09 GAA through his previous five appearances, this was a disappointing showing from Stalock. His fantasy value is already capped with Devan Dubnyk the clear-cut No. 1 goalie for Minnesota, but after this showing, it's more difficult to turn to Stalock as a streaming option or potential low-priced flier in daily contests.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Patrolling blue paint against Jets•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Earns second victory of season•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Starting against Colorado•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Stops 40 in Saturday's loss•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Giving Devan Dubnyk a break•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Back with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...