Wild's Alex Stalock: Allows three goals in loss
Stalock allowed three goals in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Saturday. He stopped 26 pucks.
The Oilers have played .500 hockey since Nov. 21, so they're not the pushover they were to start the season. Stalock was solid, although he did allow a shorthanded goal to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The one-time highly-regarded Stalock is now a 30-year-old journeyman back-up, but he does have the talent to keep the Wild in the hunt until Devan Dubnyk returns.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: In pursuit of fourth straight win•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Blanks Maple Leafs•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: In goal Thursday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 16 saves in shootout victory•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Stops 22 of 23 at even strength in victory•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Facing former team Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...