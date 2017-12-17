Stalock allowed three goals in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Saturday. He stopped 26 pucks.

The Oilers have played .500 hockey since Nov. 21, so they're not the pushover they were to start the season. Stalock was solid, although he did allow a shorthanded goal to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The one-time highly-regarded Stalock is now a 30-year-old journeyman back-up, but he does have the talent to keep the Wild in the hunt until Devan Dubnyk returns.