Stalock replaced Devan Dubnyk after Minnesota's starter gave up three goals on 10 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday. Stalock gave up a goal and made eight saves in relief.

The loss will not show up on Stalock's record and will instead be put on the record of Dubnyk, who has struggled mightily the last little while, going 1-3-1 in his last five starts. As for Stalock, Thursday's appearance if nothing else allowed him to work some rust off, as the 31-year-old hadn't played since Dec. 7.