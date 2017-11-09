Stalock (personal) has rejoined the Wild following the birth of his daughter, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

While Devan Dubnyk reportedly will start against the Canadiens on Thursday, Stalock looks ready to assume backup duty as normal. The hometown boy has gone 1-1-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .925 save percentage through four appearances this season.

