Wild's Alex Stalock: Backstops franchise-best win
Stalock posted a 27-save shutout in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.
Stalock kept the Stars off the board to secure the Wild's most lopsided home win in franchise history. It's his second shutout this season and the seventh of his career. The Minnesota native improved to 11-7-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 24 appearances. Stalock may have done enough to earn himself another start before the All-Star break -- either against Florida on Monday or Detroit on Wednesday.
