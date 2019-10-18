Wild's Alex Stalock: Beaten four times by Habs
Stalock gave up four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Montreal.
Stalock has been presented with an opportunity to snatch more playing time from struggling starter Devan Dubnyk, but the backup didn't do himself any favors with this result. In fairness to Stalock, there's not much he could have done with his team getting out-shot 33-17.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: First shutout since 2017•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Set for first start of season•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Surrenders one goal in relief•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Ready for preseason action•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Seemingly gives it his all in finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.