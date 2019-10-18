Play

Stalock gave up four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Montreal.

Stalock has been presented with an opportunity to snatch more playing time from struggling starter Devan Dubnyk, but the backup didn't do himself any favors with this result. In fairness to Stalock, there's not much he could have done with his team getting out-shot 33-17.

