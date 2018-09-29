Wild's Alex Stalock: Beaten twice in OT loss
Stalock played the first half of Friday's game, making 25 saves on 27 shots before giving way to Andrew Hammond.
The Wild lost 4-3 in overtime, thanks to a goal by Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen. Stalock played well before being relieved by Hammond and the native of St. Paul, Minnesota figures to be the team's primary backup in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...