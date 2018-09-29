Stalock played the first half of Friday's game, making 25 saves on 27 shots before giving way to Andrew Hammond.

The Wild lost 4-3 in overtime, thanks to a goal by Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen. Stalock played well before being relieved by Hammond and the native of St. Paul, Minnesota figures to be the team's primary backup in 2018-19.

More News
Our Latest Stories