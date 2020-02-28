Wild's Alex Stalock: Between pipes Friday
Stalock will defend the net Friday in Columbus, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock has earned some additional looks in net recently thanks to some solid play, collecting his fourth start in the last five games Friday. He'll put a three-game winning streak on the line Friday against a Columbus squad he bested earlier this week. However, Stalock did surrender four goals in the victory.
