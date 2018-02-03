Wild's Alex Stalock: Between pipes Saturday
Stalock will start in goal Saturday night against host Dallas, Owen Newkirk of Dallas Sports Radio 1310 AM reports.
This makes sense given that starter Devan Dubnyk went to work and defeated the Golden Knights on Friday for the first half of the back-to-back set. Stalock is 8-8-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .917 save percentage this season. He needs just four more appearances to establish a new career high at 25.
