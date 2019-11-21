Stalock will tend the twine in Thursday's home clash with Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock is coming off a 30-win save over the Sabres on Tuesday and will be back in the crease with Devan Dubnyk (personal) away from the team. With the club struggling, it is currently ranked 29th in the overall league standings, Stalock could see an increase in opportunities, but is unlikely to unseat Dubnyk as the No. 1 option.