Wild's Alex Stalock: Blanks Avs in preseason win
Stalock stopped all 16 shots he faced in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.
The talent advantage, especially on the blue line, was decidedly in Minnesota's favor in this one, but Stalock still took full advantage of his opportunity to shine. The 31-year-old appears set to open the season as Devan Dubnyk's backup, a role not likely to afford Stalock more than 15-20 games worth of action.
