Stalock stopped all 24 shots he faced in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Minnesota offense gave him an early lead and Stalock took care of the rest, shutting down an injury-ravaged Columbus squad. The shutout was Stalock's fourth of the season and second in February, and he finishes up the month with a sparkling 7-1-1 record, 1.76 GAA and .932 save percentage.