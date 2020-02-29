Wild's Alex Stalock: Blanks Blue Jackets
Stalock stopped all 24 shots he faced in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Minnesota offense gave him an early lead and Stalock took care of the rest, shutting down an injury-ravaged Columbus squad. The shutout was Stalock's fourth of the season and second in February, and he finishes up the month with a sparkling 7-1-1 record, 1.76 GAA and .932 save percentage.
