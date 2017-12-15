Wild's Alex Stalock: Blanks Maple Leafs
Stalock stopped all 28 shots in Thursday's win over Toronto.
Stalock is taking over the Minnesota crease with Devan Dubnyk (lower body) sidelined, and things are off to a great start. The Wild have now won four straight games and Stalock has been excellent in his three most recent outings. His 5-3-1 record and .916 save percentage are nothing special, but Stalock could be worth a pick-up while Dubnyk is out.
