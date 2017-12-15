Stalock stopped all 28 shots in Thursday's win over Toronto.

Stalock is taking over the Minnesota crease with Devan Dubnyk (lower body) sidelined, and things are off to a great start. The Wild have now won four straight games and Stalock has been excellent in his three most recent outings. His 5-3-1 record and .916 save percentage are nothing special, but Stalock could be worth a pick-up while Dubnyk is out.