Wild's Alex Stalock: Blasted by Jets
Stalock stopped 22 shots before being replaced by Devan Dubnyk midway through the third period during Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Jets.
None of the goals were soft ones, but the Minnesota defense was simply a step behind the play too often, leading to a very frustrating afternoon for Stalock. The netminder has had a shaky December, going 3-3-0 with a 3.61 GAA and .881 save percentage, but with Dubnyk back with the club, Stalock's workload could begin to shrink.
