Wild's Alex Stalock: Bounce back not enough
Stalock made 19 saves in a 2-0 loss to San Jose on Saturday.
He allowed one goal. It was a nice bounce back for Stalock, who surrendered a lead and lost his last time out. But bounce back or not, Stalock can't do it alone and the reality is he got zero help from his teammates. The Wild have lost two in a row and three of four, and their coach was fired in the process. Theoretically, they should be motivated by that coaching change, but not so far. Exercise caution when you skate Stalock onto the ice.
