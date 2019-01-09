Stalock stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

The backup netminder had no margin for error on a night when the Wild offense came up empty, but the three first-period goals Stalock gave up put the game out of reach fairly quickly. He's only made two appearances in the last month with Devan Dubnyk locked into the No. 1 role, and even when Stalock does get the call, his 2.75 GAA and .898 save percentage don't make him a particularly appealing fantasy option.