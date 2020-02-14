Wild's Alex Stalock: Can't hold third-period lead
Stalock made 28 saves Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Stalock was sitting on a 3-1 lead midway through the third period until goals by Pavel Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad sent the game into overtime. Zibanejad and Artemi Pinarin both beat Stalock in the shootout, snapping his three-game winning streak. On the bright side, Thursday's appearance was Stalock's 29th of the season, a new career high at age 32.
