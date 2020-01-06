Wild's Alex Stalock: Can't win back-and-forth battle
Stalock gave up four goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.
Four times, the Wild gave Stalock a lead to protect, and he gave it back each time. He then gave up tallies to Derek Ryan and Dillon Dube in a seven-round shootout. It'll count as Stalock's third straight loss (0-2-1), with 13 goals allowed in that span. He fell to 9-6-3 with a 3.34 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 21 appearances this season. The Wild's next game is a rematch with the Flames on Thursday, but Devan Dubnyk will likely start that one.
