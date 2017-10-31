Stalock will occupy the crease for Tuesday night's matchup with the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Although Devan Dubnyk looked sharp in his last outing and is the logical start Tuesday, it would appear that the Minnesota coaching staff is making a more concerted effort to give their everyday starter more resting time after his quality of play crumbled in the second half of last season. Thereby, Stalock will take the starter's net Tuesday after making 35 saves in a win against Calgary last time out. The Minnesota native will look to stymie a Winnipeg attack that is averaging 3.10 goals per game while taking a league-low 29.0 shots per game.