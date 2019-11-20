Stalock turned aside 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

The 32-year-old made some big saves early and nearly had a shutout, but Buffalo managed to score late in the third period with its own goalie pulled. Stalock has won three of his last four starts, and on the year he's 4-3-0 with a 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage.