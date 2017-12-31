Wild's Alex Stalock: Comes up short in loss to Nashville
Stalock stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's loss to Nashville.
Stalock played well in the loss but was outdueled by Nashville backup netminder Juuse Saros. Devan Dubnyk (lower body) is back to full health, but Stalock did a good job stepping up in his absence and allowed just two goals in each of his final three starts of December. The 30-year-old owns a 7-8-1 record with a .916 save percentage and could be worth the spot start when he does find himself back in the crease.
