Stalock made 25 saves in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Stalock spent the night on cruise control, as his team raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first 10:12 and never looked back. This win over the worst team in the league gives the diminutive goaltender a 3-1-1 record over his past five starts, but the competition gets much tougher on the horizon. The Wild travel to Columbus on Friday before hosting the Capitals and Predators on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.