Wild's Alex Stalock: Defending cage against Rangers
Stalock will patrol the crease for Thursday's home clash with the Rangers, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Stalock is 5-1-0 with a 1.83 GAA in his last six appearances, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him continuing to get the nod over Devan Dubnyk. The 32-year-old Stalock has already matched his career high in games played (28) in addition to setting personal bests in wins (14) and shutouts (three).
