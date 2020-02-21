Wild's Alex Stalock: Defending net versus Oilers
Stalock will get the call in goal for Friday's game in Edmonton versus the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock has seen his fair share of looks between the pipes of late thanks to strong showings when he's been given a chance. Over his last five appearances, Stalock has posted a 1.57 GAA and a .939 save percentage. It's worth noting that each of those came on home ice, where his numbers are much better than the 3.42 GAA and .895 save percentage he sports on the road.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.