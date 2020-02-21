Stalock will get the call in goal for Friday's game in Edmonton versus the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock has seen his fair share of looks between the pipes of late thanks to strong showings when he's been given a chance. Over his last five appearances, Stalock has posted a 1.57 GAA and a .939 save percentage. It's worth noting that each of those came on home ice, where his numbers are much better than the 3.42 GAA and .895 save percentage he sports on the road.