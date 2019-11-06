Stalock stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday.

Stalock allowed a pair of goals in a 25-second span early in the second period, but he was perfect from there, allowing the Wild to rally for the win. The 32-year-old improved to 3-3-0 with a 2.42 GAA and a .917 save percentage in eight appearances (six starts). Stalock continues to play better than Devan Dubnyk -- success that should be rewarded with more starts in the near future.