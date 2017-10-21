Wild's Alex Stalock: Drawing rare start
Stalock will defend the road net from the Flames on Saturday, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
This will be the second start of the season for Stalock. He was sent between the pipes for an Oct. 7 clash with the Hurricanes, halting 38 saves in a tough shootout loss. Minnesota has converted five of 15 power-play opportunities this season -- it's tied with the Penguins for first-place in said category -- so Stalock will be hoping those units are put to work to his benefit in this next one.
