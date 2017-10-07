Stalock will tend twine as Saturday's road starter versus the Hurricanes, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Minnesota naturally gave its No. 1 tender Devan Dubnyk the Opening Night nod against the Red Wings, but it was a rude welcome to the new season as he took a loss by yielding four goals on 31 shots on the road. Stalock owns a career .907 save percentage on the road compared to a .920 mark at home over 64 total NHL appearances, but it's worth noting that this will be just his third start in a Wild jersey.