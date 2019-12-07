Wild's Alex Stalock: Draws Saturday start
Stalock will start Saturday's game in Carolina, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports.
Stalock has gone 6-0-2 in his past eight starts, creating a strong case to retain the starting job even when Devan Dubnyk (personal) returns to the team. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have only managed to light the lamp nine times in their past six games, so Stalock could be catching them at the right time.
