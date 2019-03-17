Stalock will start between the pipes for Sunday's matchup with the visiting Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau said Sunday that no changes would be made to the lineup for the game against the Islanders, thus leading to the assumption that Devan Dubnyk would start. It has now been reported that Stalock will guard the net Sunday. The Minnesota native last played Mar. 8 in relief of Dubnyk, allowing three goals on 22 shots in two periods against the Panthers. On the season, Stalock is 6-6-2 while posting a 3.05 GAA and .895 save percentage. The Islanders have averaged 2.13 goals per game through eight games in March, good for 25th-best in the league.