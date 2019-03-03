Wild's Alex Stalock: Draws start Sunday
Stalock will tend the twine in Sunday's contest against the Predators.
Stalock made just two appearances, getting torched for eight goals on 61 shots. The 31-year-old owns a .890 save percentage and 3.08 GAA. He shouldn't be trusted for fantasy purposes against a tough Nashville offense.
