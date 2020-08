Stalock surrendered four goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 2.

Stalock was unable to repeat his Game 1 heroics, when he posted a 28-save shutout. Tanner Pearson got the Canucks on the board 24 seconds into the game, and the final score was thanks to a pair of late goals from Kevin Fiala to make it look close. With a great performance and a mediocre one through two games, it's unclear if Stalock will get the starting assignment for Thursday's Game 3.