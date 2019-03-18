Stalock stopped 17 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

In terms of shot volume, Sunday was a quiet outing for Stalock, but his team was unable to score in overtime, resulting in yet another loss for Stalock who has not won a game since Jan. 15. Minnesota's backup crease protector now owns a 6-6-3 record to go along with a 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage.