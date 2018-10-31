Wild's Alex Stalock: Earns road win in Edmonton
Stalock stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.
Since dropping his first start of the season, Stalock has won his last two despite giving up seven goals across the two contests. With Devin Dubnyk occupying the crease most evenings, Stalock's opportunities to make meaningful fantasy contributions will continue to be few and far between. He is, however, a good insurance policy in the event that Dubnyk were to go down with an injury.
