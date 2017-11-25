Stalock allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Avalanche on Friday.

The 30-year-old backup was off to a so-so start, posting a .927 save percentage but 2.56 GAA in his first five games. He was spectacular Friday, though, as he turned aside 19 of 20 shots at even strength. The other goal the Avalanche scored came while shorthanded. Stalock then stopped both shootout attempts he faced to capture the victory. Depending upon the matchup, Stalock is quality streaming option moving forward.