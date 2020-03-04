Wild's Alex Stalock: Excels in net Tuesday
Stalock allowed one goal on 38 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Predators on Tuesday.
This was a very nice bounceback performance after Stalock yielded four goals on 30 shots in a start Sunday. Stalock has been inconsistent lately, but it's evened out to quite a bit of success, as he's gone 5-2-0 with a .927 save percentage in the last seven games. Overall, Stalock is 19-10-4 with a 2.59 GAA and .912 save percentage in 36 games this season.
