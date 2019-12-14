Wild's Alex Stalock: Facing Flyers
Stalock is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday night's home game versus Philadelphia, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Stalock was a little shaky in his last start last Saturday against the Hurricanes, surrendering five goals on 39 shots en route to a 6-2 defeat. The 32-year-old American will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's 7-7-1 on the road this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.