Stalock is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday night's home game versus Philadelphia, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stalock was a little shaky in his last start last Saturday against the Hurricanes, surrendering five goals on 39 shots en route to a 6-2 defeat. The 32-year-old American will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's 7-7-1 on the road this year.