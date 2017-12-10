Wild's Alex Stalock: Facing former team Sunday
Stalock will defend the cage in Sunday's fixture against San Jose, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
A member of the Sharks organization from 2009 until 2016, Sunday marks the first time that Stalock faces his old team. Stalock was shelled in his most recent outing Nov. 27 -- allowing seven goals on 28 shots -- but prior to that, the 30-year-old was 2-2-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .928 save percentage in six appearances this season. The Sharks have scored five goals in each of their last two contests and their confidence should be at sky-high levels, though they will be playing a game for the second straight day.
