Wild's Alex Stalock: Facing off against Kings
Stalock will tend the home twine for Saturday's game against the Kings, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Devan Dubnyk (upper body) participated in Saturday's morning skate, but the Wild will go back to Stalock, who has been quite inconsistent. Over his last three starts, Stalock has a 26-save shutout but two losses where he allowed four goals a piece. He'll get a shot at the Kings, who averaged 1.8 scores per game over their last five, in hopes of earning more spots starts once Dubnyk returns.
