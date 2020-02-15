Stalock will guard the home crease Saturday versus the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock is looking to bounce back after a tough loss in his last start, one that saw Stalock give up a third-period lead, losing 4-3 to the Rangers. His opponent, San Jose is 4-6 in its last 10 games but won't have Erik Karlsson (finger) or Evander Kane (suspension) in the lineup for Saturday's game which makes this a good matchup for the Wild netminder.