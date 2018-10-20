Wild's Alex Stalock: Facing Tampa Bay
Stalock will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Lightning.
Stalock wasn't great in his season debut Monday against the Predators, surrendering three goals on 27 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The Minnesota native will look to bounce back and pick up his first win of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Lightning squad that's 4-1-0 this season.
