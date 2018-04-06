Stalock allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings on Thursday.

Stalock hasn't played often behind workhorse Devan Dubnyk, posting a .910 save percentage and 2.85 GAA through 28 appearances. He's only managed 10 wins in that time, so it's clear he's one backup to avoid when drafting for playoff pools.

