Wild's Alex Stalock: Falls to Kings in OT
Stalock allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings on Thursday.
Stalock hasn't played often behind workhorse Devan Dubnyk, posting a .910 save percentage and 2.85 GAA through 28 appearances. He's only managed 10 wins in that time, so it's clear he's one backup to avoid when drafting for playoff pools.
