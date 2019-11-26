Play

Stalock made 28 saves in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The 32-year-old played well, but Stalock didn't get enough support to come away with anything but a single point. He has yet to lose in regulation in November, going 3-0-2, and on the year he sports a 2.80 GAA and .907 save percentage.

