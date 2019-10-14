Stalock stopped all 26 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory over Ottawa on Monday afternoon.

It was the first start of the season for Stalock, who was giving struggling No. 1 starter Devan Dubnyk the day off, and he responded with his first shutout since Dec. 2017. It was against the Senators, sure, but Minnesota came into the game still searching for its first win. Stalock was relatively busy in this one, including 12 saves in a penalty-heavy second period, and he helped the Wild penalty kill go a perfect 5-for-5 on the day. Stalock only made 16 starts a year ago, but he could see an uptick in playing time if Dubnyk continues to sputter.