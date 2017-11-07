Wild's Alex Stalock: Flawless in relief
Stalock, who was making a relief appearance, denied the Bruins on the nine shots that they directed his way during the third period Monday.
The hometown boy didn't factor into the decision, but he did stop the bleeding after starter Devan Dubnyk surrendered four goals on 24 shots in this road start. Since Stalock wan't between the pipes very long against the B's, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get the starting nod against the struggling Maple Leafs on Wednesday, especially with Dubs having started the last three. However, you'll definitely want to check back for official confirmation on such an item.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Suffers loss on quiet night•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Chosen for start Tuesday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 35 saves in win over Flames•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Drawing rare start•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 38 saves in shootout loss•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Drawing road start in Carolina•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...