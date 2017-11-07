Stalock, who was making a relief appearance, denied the Bruins on the nine shots that they directed his way during the third period Monday.

The hometown boy didn't factor into the decision, but he did stop the bleeding after starter Devan Dubnyk surrendered four goals on 24 shots in this road start. Since Stalock wan't between the pipes very long against the B's, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get the starting nod against the struggling Maple Leafs on Wednesday, especially with Dubs having started the last three. However, you'll definitely want to check back for official confirmation on such an item.